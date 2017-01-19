Washington prepares for Donald Trump's big moment - CNNPolitics.com

Washington (CNN)Donald Trump has arrived in Washington -- and he's going to be here for at least four years.

The reality of the moment, that the real estate mogul and reality show star will recite the oath of office Friday, is finally taking hold.

At noon Friday, the most divisive campaign in recent history -- and a similarly contentious transition period, marked by Trump's attacks on Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, and dozens of House Democrats saying they'll boycott Trump's swearing-in over it -- reaches its end.