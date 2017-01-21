Bono: Donald Trump 'hijacked' the Republican Party, could 'destroy' America - Washington Times

U2 singer Bono warned Tuesday that America is more than a country, it’s an idea, and a Donald Trump presidency could destroy that idea.

In an interview with “CBS This Morning,” Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, argued that the Republican presidential nominee has already “hijacked” the GOP.

“I think he’s hijacked the party, and I think he’s trying to hijack the idea of America,” Bono said. “And I think it’s bigger than all of us. I think it’s — this is really dangerous.”

“America is like the best idea the world ever came up with. But Donald Trump is potentially the worst idea that ever happened to America, potentially,” he said. “It could destroy it, because of what we’re saying, because America’s not just a country. Ireland is a nice country. Great Britain is a great country — all the rest of it. It’s not an idea. America is an idea, and that idea is bound up in justice and equality for all.”

Bono said he believes the race between Mr. Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is so close because of the anger that some voters feel.