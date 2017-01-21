Emoji: Coming to Newsvine

I guess we can't stop it, but I think using Emoji on Newsvine defeats the purpose of writing. Writing is suppose to be a challenge to interweave information, fact, details, and human emotion. It would seem a bit presumptuous to just toss in a few emoji, hoping that conveys emotion, thought, surprise of whatever, without having to do the work of edit, re-write, or tossing everything and starting over.

I think, personally, that we should nip the emoji thing in-the-bud, here and now, instead of seeing 1000s of emoji, and no journalistic content.

Damn, I could just see school kids putting down a few words on their school-work, then crap-loads of emoji, thinking something very original was created.

Well, what do you think, Emoji multiplying like rabbits, or old-fashioned journalism? And how do we stop Emoji from eating Newsvine to the roots.