President Trump Keeps Promise, Signs Executive Order Targeting 'Obamacare' - ABC News

Sun Jan 22, 2017
Sitting at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office for the first time, President Donald Trump signed an executive order "minimizing the economic burden" of Obamacare, and signed commissions for Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Secretary for Homeland SecurityJohn Kelly.

Standing at Trump's side were Vice President Mike Pence, senior adviser Jared Kushner, and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Priebus laid out the executive order on Trump's desk titled "Minimizing the Economic Burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Pending Repeal."

