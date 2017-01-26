Who Reads Newsvine? Any Rich or Famous: Bill Gates, Elon Musk, a Celebrity, Anybody Big or Just Generic Nobodys?

When reading or writing here, I often wonder if we have some 'important" person lurking in Newsvine. It would bother me to think that no one of any consequence, visits Newsvine.

I am sure that there are some geniuses in here, at least some deep thinkers. I, also, think that Newsvine attracts a very negative element of society. Some people deliberately come into forums, to disrupt conversation, derail topics, and cause intellectual chaos.

Over the years Newsvine has produced some very fine talent. Unfortunately, we have lost some good people--some may have passed, gotten to ill to write, and some have left Newvine--some deleting years of great work, and taking some 'part' of us with them.

It is sad when we lose the best writers/artists. We wonder what was the final element, that made them choose to leave us. Of course, if they leave, we really would ever know, at least collectively, what made them abandon their 'brain children.'

Even the format of Newsvine changed a few years ago. Some of us are still here, from the Old Newsvine. However, as time goes by, some lose interest, die, or just drop out. Each of us who are still reading and writing articles, have their own story. The Vine does become part of one's self, even one could say: identity.

We used to get paid a few pennies and nickles for writing articles, of course, after the final settlement of Authors v Newvine, there is no monetary compensation.

What motivates us to comment, or even write an article and post it. Admit it, the vine did start out as a venue for mostly those on the left of the political spectrum. We have had right leaning people in the past, but most differences were not divisive enough that one would feel the need to abandon hope, and leave.

As the country has become more polarized, the vine reflects that same sentiment. We do have a CoH policy, but even that has been weaponized. Some just come here to bait and switch/troll or Re-Reg if kicked out. There must be a new condition for those who have the need to project part of their identity, in a forum like this. That is, if they are too shy in normal life, they can come here 'to vent' their frustrations, thinking that it doesn't really matter what is expressed here or how it is expressed.

While some here, attempt to keep a sense of literary objectivity, some are totally subjective, grinding their own axes or fighting Don Quixote's windmills.

Maybe that is why we are losing quality contributors, and gaining many disaffected individuals.

What was once a form of positive release, is looking more like a Violent Video Game. Some newbies, may actually be seasoned Gamers, and the vine is just an extension of that RPG environment.

Oddy, the vine now parallels the general populace. The country is highly polarized on many fronts. Race, gender, sexual expression, mores, standards, monetary standing, religious affiliation, education, and on and on.

We feel the need to identify at the same time as rejecting other's sense of self. 'We' may not longer be inclusive, but exclusive. 'We' is now a cult. We belong, we have power, we have money, we have influence, we have, we have, we have, while most have sold their economic souls for mere minimum levels of survival.

We now means: divided along race, gender, education, who we can love, where we can live, where we can go, who we can call neighbor/friends.

We have gained much, but have lost everything important, and we could loose it all while gambling our fortunes with fiat money and fake markets, and a fake government, and fake personalities.

If there is a 'sleeper' in Newsvine, an ex-potus, a business mogul, a Hollywooder, it would be fun to know...of course, that would spoil it.