When the Class Clown Becomes President of the United States

This article was written before Donald Trump became President, but is still worth reading:

http://wonkette.com/605315/donald-trump-is-losing-because-at-heart-hes-the-class-clown

Earlier this week I had the unpleasant realization that I have something in common with Donald Trump. I was at work, and I cracked a joke that I shouldn’t have.

I do this a lot, and every time, I tell myself: next time I’m going to hold my tongue. But then I see an opening to make a great (terrible) gag, and I go for it instinctively, like a hungry orca to an injured seal.

You see, I have a compulsive need to be entertaining… just like Donald Trump.

This compulsion is a keystone of Donald Trump’s personality, yet as far as I can tell, none of the far, far too many “pieces” on Trump’s mental makeup have specifically focused on this as a major reason for the beshitted state of his campaign.

Most long-range analysis of Donald Trump’s peculiar character focuses on three prominent traits: his shameless, constant lying; his Jovian ego (which likely conceals deep insecurity); and his desire for legitimacy and validation in the eyes of his betters.

These are all supposed to be impediments to his political success, but Nixon was a bipedal dozen dump trucks of these traits and they didn’t keep him from getting elected and then re-elected.