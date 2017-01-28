Why Trump has to Start a War to Survive . . . Civil or China--It Really Doesn't Matter

What is really behind Trump's bombast and sabre rattling? The right think he is being a Clint Eastwood -- with dozens of nukes, or is he trying to save face? On the ego scale of 1 to 100, Trump is a 115. Trump could never emotionally recover from being excommunicated or expunged from leadership. Plan A, start a war, works for most. This time in history, there would likely be a Civil War before anyone launched a nuke. Been too many movies about such, and it is doubtful now, if any one person would could/would launch-- because, that would mean the end of at least modern civilization. Look what 9/11 did, imagine entire cities disappearing, would not likely go over too well even on "magic numbers" Wall Street.

No one, you say, would do such madness . . . put the whole of humanity at risk for one's ego, better think again.

As for Civil War, never in the history of the United States have so many people been marginalized by the state. No, you say, women are not marginalized, they are just going through mass menopause, or are being influenced by the Hillary type, the far, far, "nasty' left.

Gays, who wants them anyway, worthless . . . get rid of them all, we need heterosexuals, not sissies.

Blacks and browns, they were better off as slaves, having someone feed them and give them collective purpose.

Children, just excess baggage unless they have pro-athlete potential, or blond, blue-eyed 6 plus footers who know how to grab a pu--ie.

I am not a genius, but to have women pissed, blacks and browns pissed, and children realizing that they are just replaceable parts, would be cause for some concern. Not only Trump, but many, many, husbands, boyfriends are on a lot thinner ice than they realize.

The Soviet Union didn't end in a bang, it ended very much in a whimper. Most of you were too young to remember, but when the Soviet Union fell, soldiers, police, officials would not fight their own mothers and fathers, they got out of their vehicles, and walked away. Civilians took over, climbed in the tanks and shot anywhere they thought were any officials who had betrayed the will of the people. Yes, the hunters, suddenly became the hunted, corruption was not appreciated even by the Russian peoples, themselves.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zadkWw702_M

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFkomwe7ZnM

Russians, were not going to fight fellow Russians, and the satellite states, just dissolved away, they were no more part of the empire.

Russia got down on a survival level in a matter of hours. There was no food, money was worthless, there was little to keep warm with. Gas stations closed, no running water, no leadership, no nothing.

Never did hear the numbers on how many died. No countries coming to Russia's aid, I wish some one from Russia would have written and published exactly how it was in the days following the collapse of the the Soviet Union.

We are not invulnerable, the entire stock market could disappear in one day, easily. Banks, have very little money, change really. How much money is actually in the form of currency, is hard to know, but even millionaires don't keep much money at their residence. Some may have 10 grand, maybe 100 grand, but that is not likely to do much good, unless in was in coin or small bills.

Most of us don't even think that it could be all over, by a Monday, or Tuesday, or whatever day. Go to the Bank, no money, go to the store, no food, go to get gas, no gas, your heating or cooling system shuts down, the water goes off, and no one has any more than you do.

Think it can't happen, it might happen within a year FYI.