Six reasons why white male conservatives want to control the reproductive lives of poor brown women

The one thing that Liberals cannot stand about the GOP type, is their obsession with other people's sex lives.

Most Liberals are not concerned about who is sleeping with who, just a pretty boring topic. But conservatives go face/palm on even the thought of nude bodies doing things, but why?

So what are conservatives really after?

Across the web, in words that range from thoughtful analysis to conspiracy theory to snark, commenters have offered up their hypotheses. Decide for yourself which make the most sense

Republicans want to create a labor oversupply and drive down wages. The idea here is that increasing the number of wage-hungry people at the bottom of the economic pyramid serves the interests of the wealthy because it changes the value of labor relative to capital. Although fiscal conservatives complain about welfare, the financial advantages of more births to poor women outweigh the costs. More workers desperate for jobs means corporations can negotiate wages and benefits more aggressively. If you don’t take it, somebody else will.