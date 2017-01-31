Trump as God's instrument: A fairy tale of biblical proportions | TheHill

Evangelicals are a funny bunch, prone to tease points out of – to all others – irrelevant Biblical passages and apply them to current events.

To this point, an idea has been circulating in Evangelical circles that paints Donald Trump as a modern day Cyrus — the ancient king of Persia who sent Jews home to Israel from captivity as told in the book of Ezra (among other passages). By accounts in and out of the Bible, Cyrus was a generous and just ruler, instituting (relatively) fair laws and religious freedom in his vast empire.

Cyrus was a pagan and yet God used him to restore the people of Israel, so the pro-Trump argument goes. Though Trump is not a Christian in the way Evangelicals would prefer, it continues, God is raising him up to fulfill God’s purposes.

My church, however, has been hearing a different book of the Bible, the Book of Esther, the story of the Jewish concubine of another king of Persia. While some Jews had gone home to rebuild Israel, others like Esther remained in the capital of the empire.

Esther’s husband and/or slave owner was (probably) King Xerxes grandson of Cyrus, a different sort of man altogether from his lauded and gracious grandfather. In this story, the king was cruel and self-indulgent, as tyrants more often tend to be, and his second in command was a man named Haman. After being honored by an invitation to dine with King Xerxes and Queen Esther,