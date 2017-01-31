Get Ready for the End of Times and the White Horse Prophecy

http://www.salon.com/2012/01/29/mitt_and_the_white_horse_prophecy/

When Mitt Romney received his patriarchal blessing as a Michigan teenager, he was told that the Lord expected great things from him. All young Mormon men — the “worthy males” of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as it is officially known — receive such a blessing as they embark on their requisite journeys as religious missionaries. But at 19 years of age, the youngest son of the most prominent Mormon in American politics — a seventh-generation direct descendant of one of the faith’s founding 12 apostles—Mitt Romney had been singled out as a destined leader. From the time of his birth — March 13, 1947 — through adolescence and into manhood, the meshing of religion and politics was paramount in Mitt Romney’s life. Called “my miracle baby” by his mother, who had been told by her physician that it was impossible for her to bear a fourth child, Romney was christened Willard Mitt Romney in honor of close family friend and one of the richest Mormons in history, J. Willard Marriott.

Romney, the most famous Mormon in the world, is also the most famous Never Trumper, which surely hasn’t helped the candidate’s cause. Yet Mormon wariness towards Trump goes beyond the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee. In early July, at a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill intended to build party unity, Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona—another prominent Latter-day Saint whose Mormon pioneer ancestors helped settle northern Arizona—confronted Trump about his attacks against Mexicans and against Gonzalo Curiel, the Mexican American judge overseeing the Trump University lawsuit. The Mormon distaste for Trump also goes beyond establishment Republicans like Romney and Flake. In late June, Tea Party–backed Sen. Mike Lee of Utah responded angrily to a conservative radio host who chastised him for failing to toe the party line and endorse Trump. To explain his refusal to back the nominee, Lee pointed to Trump’s “religiously intolerant” statements, which have made him “widely unpopular in my state, in part because my state consists of people who are members of a religious minority church.” Citing one of the darkest days of the Mormons’ long history of enduring state-sponsored religious persecution, Lee continued, the Mormons are “a people who were ordered exterminated by the governor of Missouri in 1838. And statements like … [banning Muslims from the U.S.] make them nervous.” In Cleveland, at the Republican National Convention, Lee was a vocal opponent of GOP leaders working to put down anti-Trump dissent. Lee and other Republicans anxious about the Trump nomination tried to secure a rules package that would have unbound delegates from state primary and caucus results and allowed them to “vote their conscience.”

After Trump humiliated Mitt Romney by dangling the Secretary of State position to dupe Romney, if Romney is truly 'an agent.' he could have "dusted his feet" on Trump.

