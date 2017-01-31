Now is the time to plan for chaos before it descends upon us

Sounds absurd, doesn’t it? But do you realize that it is exactly what Donald Trump promised the American people, and the Republican Party defrauded our election to put him in this position of impending inauguration as president? The American people are rising in opposition to a Trump administration, and all that it entails, just this week. They should have risen in protest when it became clear months ago that Hillary Clinton had been elected by a large margin.

Do you suppose that many German people fussed about Adolf Hitler but laughed him off as an egotistical clown? Do you suppose that many Germans began to be afraid when men in brown shirts began marching in the streets of their towns? As it is, we are getting reports about neo-Nazi groups that plan demonstrations in American towns that have enough of a Jewish population to warrant anti-Semitic demonstrations. And I have heard that American veterans plan to confront the protestors. Stay out of the crossfire if you can.

My mother, who was of Polish descent, told me once about one of her most vivid memories. She lived on Chicago’s Northwest Side, a haven of diversity with many ethnic neighborhoods. One afternoon as she was studying in her room she was startled to hear my grandfather screaming curses in Polish out their living-room window towards the street below. She rushed into the room to see her mother crying on the couch and a group that was known as Das Bund marching in the streets below. Das Bund was made up of German loyalists who believed that the Axis powers were going to win the war. They were demonstrating in the Polish neighborhood to celebrate the Nazi invasion of Poland.

The scenario of the Bundists underlies the great war movie, Stalag 17, which deals with spies in a prison camp. I recommend the film for the Oscar-winning performance of William Holden as well as for the sentiments of the film itself. You might also like to review another very relevant film called A Face in the Crowd, which marked the debut of Andy Griffith as an actor. Interestingly, the downfall of the main character in this film comes from the discovery of his bigotry and contempt for his audience–but we already know this about Donald Trump and there isn’t much objection to it in the media, is there?