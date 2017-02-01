Donald Trump 'paid students Â£20' to protest against wind farm near his Scottish Golf course - Mirror Online

Donald Trump's team paid students £20 an hour to protest against a wind farm being proposed near his Scottish golf course, it was claimed today.

The US President Elect has complained “professional protesters” have been leading marches on his Trump Tower headquarters.

But the Mirror has spoken to students who say they were paid in cash by the Trump team to hold up banners reading ‘No to Turbines’ outside the Scottish Parliament in April 2012.

According to locals who took part, a member of the Trump organisation had approached a local nightclub promoter to rope in part-time staff to pose as protesters.

Mr Trump's office deny the allegations.

On the day, they claim, around 10-15 people were given placards and instructions by a pair of “very large men” in a blacked out Range Rover.

The “shady Range Rover” returned later in the day and they were paid in cash.