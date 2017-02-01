LDS church, Utah scouting leader react to BSA transgender announcement | fox13now.com

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is the nation’s largest sponsor of the Boy Scouts, in response to the transgender announcement, it said:

"The Church is studying the announcement made yesterday by Boy Scouts of America. Boy Scouts has assured its religious chartering organizations that, as in the past, they will be able to organize their troops in a way fully consistent with their religious beliefs. In recent years the Church has made several changes to its programs for youth, and continues to look for ways to better serve its families and young people worldwide."

In 2015, the LDS church decided it would continue its affiliation with the BSA despite its decision to allow gay troop leaders.