Donald Trump: A One-Man Constitutional Crisis

INTRODUCTION

“Nobody builds walls better than me”

Last June, Donald Trump rode down the escalator of his Trump Tower to the tune of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” to deliver a message: He, Donald J. Trump, was announcing his candidacy to become the Republican Party’s 2016 nominee for president of the United States of America. During his speech, Trump basked in the crowd — which included paid actors cheering his name and wearing t-shirts with his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again” — before uttering some of the statements that would make him such a polarizing force in American politics.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best,” he said. “They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.” Towards the end of his speech, Trump double downed on his Mexican fear-mongering, promising to “build a great, great wall on our southern border” at Mexico’s expense if he were elected president.

One year later, Donald Trump has all but clinched the Republican nomination for the president of the United States. Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump has sparked controversy after controversy with his stated positions on immigration, American Muslims, torture, and the core First Amendment protections that define America. Taken together, his statements and policy proposals would blatantly violate the inalienable rights guaranteed by the Constitution, federal and international law, and the basic norms of a free and decent society.

In the event of a Trump presidency, we have undertaken a constitutional analysis of his most controversial policy proposals. These include his pledges to deport over 11 million undocumented immigrants, to ban Muslims from entering the United States, to surveil American Muslims and their houses of worship, to torture again, and to revise libel laws. We have found them all wanting, to say the least. According to our analysis, Trump’s proposals taken together would violate the First, Fourth, Fifth, and Eighth Amendments to the Constitution.