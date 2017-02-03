This time Dr. Strangelove is President: On the Political Psychology of Donald Trump | Informed Comment

By Daniel Brumberg

Is Donald Trump rational? Is he sane? Often posed before his election, this question is now a matter of urgent debate among commentators, pundits and political leaders—even from his own party. As Trump upends US immigration policy, and as his chief White House strategist projects the president’s anger by telling the press to “keep its mouth shut,” we must ask two questions: first, is the man at the helm of the strongest country on earth more than a little unhinged? Second, are his closest advisors essentially his emotional enablers?