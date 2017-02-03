Bill would allow those 18-20 to get concealed carry permits | McClatchy DC

BY MICHELLE L. PRICEAssociated Press

SALT LAKE CITY

A Utah lawmaker wants to lower the minimum age to obtain a concealed carry permit to 18, down from 21 years old.

Republican Rep. Karianne Lisonbee of Clearfield, the sponsor of the bill, said this week that she wants to ensure that younger college students can carry if they choose to protect themselves from sexual assaults on campus.

"This is the equalizer for those young women who may get attacked," Lisonbee said. "They need to have that right."

Lisonbee also said that if 18-year-olds can serve in the military and potentially die for their country, they should be allowed to carry a concealed weapon.

Her bill has not yet had a hearing, but Lisonbee said she expects one to be scheduled next week.

Utah currently allows 18 to 20 years olds to carry a weapon openly. At 21, a person can apply for a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Seven other states expressly allow those 18 and older to have concealed carry permits, according to the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. Lisonbee said a total of 16 states allow 18-year-olds to carry concealed weapons because of their reciprocity agreements recognizing out-of-state permits.

