Vox: Cancel the Oscars broadcast to protest Trump immigration policy « Hot Air

Calls mounting to boycott or cancel the Oscars to make a broad statement to Trump.

The Oscars have become semi-famous for speeches calling for political action. But speeches ultimately don’t risk all that much, because the people delivering them are speaking to a room full of mostly friendly, well-off liberals. Canceling the ceremony altogether would be a bolder and more appropriate act of protest.

Yes! Yes, it would be. Please don’t throw us in the briar patch of six hours or so of celebrity lectures. That would be entirely awful for Trump, and would cripple his presidency!

Actually, there’s a better argument for the Left about canceling the Oscars, or at least the political lectures thereof. The last election made it pretty clear that middle America is a little tired of hearing how their issues aren’t important, and their perspectives unwelcome, in the media. They’ve been lectured by celebrity and media progressives for years if not decades about how awful they are. Six hours of hysterics over Trump just days after his presidency began for a policy on which he explicitly campaigned and which will only last 90-120 days is certainly not going to help connect the Left to the voters they’ve lost over the last six years.

Hollywood won’t cancel the Oscars because the opportunity to lecture America again about how they can stomp off and just leave us with the NFL and MMA is too tempting to pass up. Have fun storming the castle, movie stars, but don’t be surprised when the party turns out to be nothing more than tedious virtue-signaling within the same clique … like much of the product they churn out.