How can the left respond to the global resurgence of far right populism? | Jason Wilson | Opinion | The Guardian

When Donald Trump won the US presidential election, it was as if a great gear whirred and clanked into place, and the whole global machine was suddenly moving at a different velocity.

It was just the latest victory for rightwing nationalist populism in a liberal democracy. In places from Poland to India such actors are in government. In Sweden and Germany, they are on the march, and they drove the Brexit vote in the UK. In France, Marine Le Pen just might be elected president next year.

In every case, their path to power has been in the development of a politicised hostility to immigrants and refugees, and the cultivation of a resurgent ethnonationalism.

Though he capitalised on the decadence and ineptitude of the Democratic party apparatus, Trump followed the same pattern. Make America Great Again. Take Back Control.

The ethnonationalist right has presented newcomers as scapegoats at a time when the Syrian war, among other catastrophes, is displacing millions of people, when the global economy has settled into a pattern of low growth, and when neoliberal orthodoxy has become discredited in the eyes of liberal-democratic electorates.