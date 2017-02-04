President Bannon?: Racist, Islamophobic Breitbart Leader Consolidates Power in Trump White House | Democracy Now!

President Trump took the unprecedented step of giving Bannon a full seat on the "principals committee" of the National Security Council last week. Bannon has emerged as one of the most powerful figures in the White House. On Tuesday, The New York Times ran an editorial posing the question "President Bannon?" The Times wrote, "We’ve never witnessed a political aide move as brazenly to consolidate power as Stephen Bannon—nor have we seen one do quite so much damage so quickly to his putative boss’s popular standing or pretenses of competence." For more, we speak with Josh Harkinson, senior reporter at Mother Jones. His recent article is headlined "The Dark History of the White House Aides Who Crafted Trump’s 'Muslim Ban.'"