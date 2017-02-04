Top 5 World News Websites Guaranteed Free From Censorship

Reliable news is now a highly desired commodity. US news sources are highly suspect as money buys news, now. The most censor-free news, is likely to come from outside sources.

This is a world where money seems to have such control over journalistic integrity. Is there no place for the reader to turn for unbiased news? The short answer is an emphatic yes.

There’s still hope.

When it comes to “censorship”, news can be censored either by the over-reach of government entities, or by a corporate stranglehold on the editorial processes of news organizations.

It could be an angle placed on news stories about state organizations or policies that are financed by state leadership themselves. There is no better example of this than the Xinhua News Agency – the mouthpiece of the Peoples Republic of China, or TASS, the news agency owned by the Russian government.

However, the U.S. isn’t innocent either. In the U.S., those controlling the journalists’ pens are corporate leaders rather than government leaders. In the U.S., there are six corporate media giants that own 90% of the U.S. media market — GE, News-Corp, Disney, Viacom, Time Warner, and CBS. It would be naive of anyone to believe that the people writing the paychecks for those reporting the news don’t hold some sway over what news gets reported, and how it gets reported.

This was especially apparent during the 2016 U.S. Presidential election. Media corporate owners contributed significant campaign contributions to their favored candidates on one hand, while on the other they published news stories with a positive spin for their own favored candidate. CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New Yorker, and The Blaze are just a few examples.