Republicans Now Have a Choice: Saving Face or Saving the Republic

No longer a debate about Benghazi, emails, nor Obama nor Hillary, nor even Democrats. The Republicans have full power, the Presidency, and Congress, only God could help us if they controlled the Judiciary.

Trump is the modern day Titanic, the best equipped that money could buy, but fatally flawed. Only a short time under full power, but there are deadly icebergs everywhere: knaves watching forward progress; the messenger burdened with extraneous detail; a Captain mis-delegating authority, faulty logistics, arrogance, and a fire burning in the belly of the ship -- compromising the integrity of design and function.

Many lives are at stake, but vanity and miscalculation, will end up changing the history of civilization. This time, the gamble is even riskier, there are 320 million souls at stake. As of February 4th, 2017 the odds are 11/10 that Trump will be impeached or resign in his first term.

Donald Trump is the President of the United States. But if oddsmakers are right, there’s a good chance that he won’t hold office for that long. There are many reasons Donald Trump could be impeached or resign before his first term ends.

As of February 4, Trump’s odds of leaving office before his first term are 11/10.

The odds are part of a group of “Donald Trump Specials” offered by Ladbrokes, including bets that he won’t be re-elected in 2020 and that he’ll visit Russia by the end of the year. Now, gambling odds aren’t exactly reliable predictive science — they’re pretty far from it in a lot of cases — but there are lots of reasons to think that a wager against Trump finishing his first term is a pretty safe bet. Since the original odds went up, Ladbrokes has added a new suite of bets. Gamblers can now wager on which year Trump will leave office. Options include 2021, which is when he would leave if he loses the 2020 election, and terrifyingly, “2025 or later.”

Though this may be news to the reader of this article, the GOP leadership is very aware that Trump is a liability to the Republican Party. Most are in full damage control, but that approach is the ultimate selfish and self-serving position. Most GOP do not plan on going down with the ship. The Republican Party is a cult of cowards; no self sacrifice will come from these mercenaries.

To the victors, they damn well want the spoils. Trump did win the election based on Electoral Vote, but did not win the popular vote, in fact, lost by nearly 3 million votes or roughly the equivalent of every registered voter in the state of Massachusetts.

Trump was a flawed candidate from the beginning, if all be known, ineligible to run for office. The leadership of the GOP had a fiduciary responsibility to vet their candidate, but did not choose to by full will and choice.

It is unlikely, (should Trump be removed from office, or resign) that the peoples of the United States will feel that their voice was handled in a "full faith" manner. Given the impropriety of misleading information fomented by key investigative bodies, and the timing of its release, would (in added portion), invalidate the election process for the Presidency of the United States.

These facts are known and the leadership of the GOP are pregnant with that knowledge, and must act on it in accordance with law and moral imperatives.

We are looking at a situation where a Far Right Evangelical could inherit a So-Called Presidency. In way over his head, legitimacy, competence, direction questioned, power-brokers jockeying for influence. The markets increasing unsure of leadership, start to question continuity, and start to fail direction. An international crisis, confirms that no one is in charge, and the economy start to go into a tail-spin.

It will become apparent that the incoming administration was totally unprepared, and was logistically incompetent. Western leaders begin to panic, realizing that Washington can no longer provide leadership or confidence.

At this point, the US is vulnerable, and Iran, North Korea, even Russia or China, make an aggressive statement with military action or (God Forbid) a Nuclear Launch.

Just as the Democrats have no leadership to replace Clinton, the Republicans have no leadership at all. Not Pence, Not Ryan, Not McConnell, Not McCain, Not Graham, Not Cotton (God Forbid), are capable of wearing Obama's shoes, and everyone is beginning to realize that as fact.

The Republicans are not any different than the Democrats: why, they doubled-down on Trump, and there is no one else to follow, don't buy the innuendo , there is no GOP in place prepared to take on the Presidency. There would be, if the Republicans would have gone with the 'right person.' The Democrats blew it with the 'wrong' people, also.

We don't have the best people running for office, just mercenaries, and that will cost us big time, sooner than later.