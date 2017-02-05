The Odds of Donald Trump Being Impeached Just Got Better | Inverse

Donald Trump is the President of the United States. But if oddsmakers are right, there’s a good chance that he won’t hold office for that long. There are many reasons Donald Trump could be impeached or resign before his first term ends.

As of February 4, Trump’s odds of leaving office before his first term are 11/10.

The odds are part of a group of “Donald Trump Specials” offered by Ladbrokes, including bets that he won’t be re-elected in 2020 and that he’ll visit Russia by the end of the year. Now, gambling odds aren’t exactly reliable predictive science — they’re pretty far from it in a lot of cases — but there are lots of reasons to think that a wager against Trump finishing his first term is a pretty safe bet.

Since the original odds went up, Ladbrokes has added a new suite of bets. Gamblers can now wager on which year Trump will leave office. Options include 2021, which is when he would leave if he loses the 2020 election, and terrifyingly, “2025 or later.”