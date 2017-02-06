Donald Trump's latest attack on the media is very, very dangerous - The Washington Post

President Trump has said lots of negative things about the media since he began running for the White House in June 2015. He's called reporters “the most dishonest people.” He's called out individual reporters for alleged bias. He's insisted that the media as a whole is failing. Heck, he even once called me “one of the dumber and least respected of the political pundits.”

But, to my mind, all of that name-calling pales in comparison to Trump's insinuation Monday that the media is purposely covering up terrorist attacks. Here's the key bit of what Trump said at U.S. Central Command in Florida:

You’ve seen what happened in Paris, and Nice. All over Europe, it’s happening. It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported. And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that.

Trump said, “They have their reasons, and you understand that.”