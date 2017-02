As terrible as Spicer is at his job, I don’t think it’s entirely his fault. Basically, Trump makes sure he’s playing the game on the highest difficulty setting by spouting lies and outrageous things on a daily basis.

“Canada is the mortal enemy of America and we will begin bombing their major cities tomorrow morning. Sean, go face the press and defend that.”

It’s a job no one could do well, but Spicer is absolutely horrible at it.