Republicans: Odd bunch, Claim they don't believe in Lies, but Get their Information from Pathological Liars

You have them in your families, you have them as friends: they sent you Obama attachment jokes every day, they send fake news right-wing propaganda, 3 times a day. Who are these people, you have family get-togethers but you are in a cold-sweat that everyone will get in a knock down, drag out family fight over politics. So who is really right and who is really wrong.

There is an answer to the question, and really everyone knows what it is, but getting the information across is an almost impossible challenge.

And it has to do with how the brain is wired.

Rather, the brains of conservative people are wired in a way that makes it impossible for them to accept ideas that they find 'threatening.' Thus, if conservatives are presented with information contrary to their core beliefs, they either 'don't hear it', 'deny it', or 'change the goalposts'....that is, shift their perspective to make the new information tolerable. In a nutshell, that's the basic premise of Mooney's book.

http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/12821470-the-republican-brain

Liberals love facts and abhor lies and deception.

The big difference:

Republicans will say they hate lies and deception, but: There are two kinds of lies, and two kinds of deception.

The Good Lie:

When is it okay to lie? This is a subject that divides liberals and conservatives into separate groups.

Conservatives know what is a good lie, and when it is okay to lie. They do it daily, and they know it. Children learn to lie from their parents, and learn what is an acceptable lie and what is not. Children have to learn how to make a 'good lie' and are rewarded when they make up a "real good one." In conservative families, children get a lot of practice fabricating . . . reality, the alternative facts. Though we all do it, some are just much 'better' at it. In a conservative family, incest is much more likely to occur, because reality can be fabricated. A good friend of mine is a prolific attorney. I ask him, out of curiousity, what was his most challenging/mind blowing case.

He had been personal friends with the clients family. He (the attorney and his family) were all close friends. Both families went to church functions together, and were very active members in both church and community.

There is only a very, very fine line between a good lie, and good story telling. There is a further distance between fact and fabricated reality, but in conservative families, the line can become blurred. My assumption, conservatives learn at a very early age to be storytellers, and blur the lines between fact and reality. Therefore; Santa can be both real and unreal, the tooth fairy can be both real, and unreal, love can be both conditional and unconditional, and the lie can be fact or unfact.

Ryan was 13 and Samantha was almost 12. Both parents worked, and after Ryan was 10, he was expected to watch his sister while the parents were working. They had plenty of educational materials, computers, games, music, instruments, videos, church materials, and both children had been involved in church activities since birth.

Both were good children, good, grades, good students, active in church and in school. As related to me by the attorney:

Somehow, Ryan had found out how to view adult channels, it is unclear how that was done. Ryan was caught by his sister viewing content that was very sexual in nature, she threatened him to tell their parents. Someway there was a negotiation, by money, favors or other methods that Ryan and Samantha formed a pact of silence.

One thing lead to another and before long, the children were experimenting with each other. A type of game at first, but then became a serious relationship. Samantha became pregnant. As both families where friends, and belonged to the same social groups, the attorney's family was devastated, along with Ryan and Samantha's family. The attorney's services were employed for the legalism brought on by the situation, and to minimize the damage to both children.

As disclosed to me by the attorney (I changed the names, and this happened some time ago) both families really wanted to know what had gone wrong. Were they bad parents, were the children 'evil', was there alcohol or drugs involved, questions, questions, questions.

The attorney, had counseled with many professionals in the psychology field, and they all concluded that this could happen to anyone, given the circumstances, of age, wealth, family stability, education, etc. The answer, the family was: too good. Shock, too good. Nothing wrong with the family, they were just "too good" at fabricating reality. The children when questioned, said they were just acting, and were preparing for married life. There was no intent, again in law, there was no intent on the part of the children, they were just 'imagining reality,' and that they were just living an alternative real/unreal reality.

This is reality when there are good lies, and bad lies, and acceptable deception and unacceptable deception.

This type of duality is totally unacceptable in the mind of a liberal. All lies are just a lie.