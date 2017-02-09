The Only Way We Can Pay for a War With Russia or China, Is to Nationalize Wall Street, the Banks, Investment Houses, and Invade the Cayman Islands

Pretty funny stuff, right. Reality says: creative financings (debt swaps, derivatives, bundled mortgages) don't really exist. But all the trillions gleaned by professional scammers, does exist, and it is roughly the national debt sitting in off-shore accounts, and in corporate 'surplus,' or money that didn't go into the treasury (tax swaps).

Ok, so we are not a fascist state where the line between government ownership and corporate ownership is: let's say, blurred. This is so funny in a way, right-wingers project their 'inner fascism' on liberals, and call the left-wing fascists. So, the corporate ownership of government is a different duck, than the government ownership of corporations . . . interesting view.

Mussolini, had it figured out:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corporatism

However fascism's corporatism was a top-down model of state control over the economy while the Roman Catholic Church's corporatism favoured a bottom-up corporatism, whereby groups such as families and professional groups would voluntarily work together.[38][39] The fascist state corporatism influenced the governments and economies of a number of Roman Catholic-majority countries, such as the governments of Engelbert Dollfuss in Austria and António de Oliveira Salazar in Portugal, but also Konstantin Päts and Kārlis Ulmanis in non-Catholic Estonia and Latvia. Fascists in non-Catholic countries also supported Italian Fascist corporatism, including Oswald Mosley of the British Union of Fascists who commended corporatism and said that "it means a nation organized as the human body, with each organ performing its individual function but working in harmony with the whole".[40] Mosley also considered corporatism as an attack on laissez-faire economics and "international finance".[40]

Salazar was not associated with Mussolini—quite the opposite; he banished the fascist party in Portugal and distanced himself from all of Europe's fascist regimes. Portugal during Salazar's reign was considered "Catholic Corporatism". Portugal remained neutral throughout World War II. Salazar also had a strong dislike of Marxism and Liberalism.

In 1933, Salazar stated, "Our Dictatorship clearly resembles a fascist dictatorship in the reinforcement of authority, in the war declared against certain principles of democracy, in its accentuated nationalist character, in its preoccupation of social order. However, it differs from it in its process of renovation. The fascist dictatorship tends towards a pagan Caesarism, towards a state that knows no limits of a legal or moral order, which marches towards it goal without meeting complications or obstacles. The Portuguese New State, on the contrary, cannot avoid, not think of avoiding, certain limits of a moral order which it may consider indispensable to maintain in its favour of its reforming action".[41]

Most Americans only 'own' debt. That is right, you owe your economic soul to some 'entity.' The 'whatever' percentiles own 'your' debt, plus the assets that they have accumulated.

Debt can only be 'swapped,' but people can be 'sold.' The longer people spend getting out of 'economic slavery' the more likely that people can be 'swapped/sold.'

Ah yes, there are no slave masters, we don't have plantations, cotton farms, tobacco farms, right? We have Freedoms and Democracy, Wrong. We have: Religious Freedom, so the right can fight their: Windmills?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tWiLOOcYkE