Preliminary Impeachment Papers Filed Against Donald Trump Okayplayer

The last time that this move was taken was notoriously in 1995 when the Republicans successfully brought two charges on then-president Bill Clinton for perjury and obstruction of justice pegged to a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Paula Jones. While Clinton was later acquitted of these charges by the Senate, it may be hard to argue the same for Drumpf after all the damage he has done in three weeks.

“Donald Trump has refused to step away from his business interests in any meaningful way,” Nadler said in a statement announcing the move. “His foreign entanglements are likely unconstitutional, he has repeated refused to disclose his financial assets, and he is clouded by the specter of Russian intervention in the election and his Administration.”

The Judiciary Committee must respond to the Articles of Inquiry within 14 legislative days, or Congressional workdays, according to Countable. If the committee doesn’t take up the matter within that time, then Congressman Nadler could bring up the matter directly on the floor of the House of Representatives.

What do you think about this situation? Will Teflon Don evade another attempt at getting him out of the chair? Speak on it in the comments section!