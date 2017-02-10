Trump's Daily Tantrums Taking a Toll on Adults and Are Devastating Children

While politics have become the dominant water cooler topic, with adults, children are being caught in a F5 tornado, and that F5 tornado is the President of the United States. Trump is frightening children to the point of crying and shaking.

Students Are So Afraid Of Trump That L.A. Launches ‘Emotional Support’ Hotline — Children ‘Scared And Crying’

Students in Los Angeles are so afraid of Donald Trump that the school district has set up a hotline and support centers to deal with their anxieties. “Although it has been nearly a month since the presidential election, many of our students still have questions and concerns about potential impact on them and their families,” Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Michelle King said in a recorded phone call to families. “As part of our commitment to providing a safe and positive learning environment, we are providing additional resources for our families.” The resources include Extended Support Sites and a hotline designed to offer, among other things, “emotional support,” The Los Angeles Times reported. The centers and the hotline will provide access to “outside resources.” Many Latino students are afraid that President-elect Trump will deport them. Around 74 percent of the students in the Los Angeles district are Latino. “No other time in history have we had to have school counselors on duty more because of the person who is supposed to be president,” parent Jenny Jerome told The Times. “I’ve seen kids acting really scared and crying. The district’s board has voted to make Los Angeles schools safe zones for students who are in the United States illegally, The Times reported. That vote affirmed an earlier resolution not to cooperate with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, the newspaper reported. “I’m not here to deport anyone,” history teacher Noem

One little boy in North Carolina has been suffering crippling stomach aches in class because he’s afraid he might return home to find his parents gone. In California, many families are reporting that their children are leaving school in tears because their classmates have told them they are going to be thrown out of the country. Children are showing up in emergency rooms alone because their parents are afraid of being picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement if they show their faces. Even American-born children are suffering – one boy in the south-east asked a doctor for Prozac because he was worried about his undocumented friend. "It’s as though a volcano erupted. It’s been awful," said Mimi Lind, director of behavioral health at the Venice Family Clinic, one of the largest providers of healthcare to low-income families in southern California. "People who don’t have a history of anxiety and depression are coming forward with symptoms they’ve never had before. And people who had those symptoms already are getting much worse." It’s too soon to put precise figures on the wave of Trump-related anxiety, but health professionals and immigrant rights groups say it is unmistakable. "People worry their families will be broken up, that parents will be deported and children will end up in foster care, on a scale that we’ve never seen before. The feeling out there is one of great fear," said Marielena Hincapié of the National Immigration Law Center.

