Republicans who didn't vote for Trump? They're the real patriots - LA Times

People who voted for Trump, made a colossal error in judgement. This is no longer Politics, it is about covering up Treason. Yes, we have to start using the T word. This article is before the final election bust still appropriate. Republicans will soon have to make a decision to save their immortal souls, switch to the Democratic True Party of Real Patriots, or frankly become infamous forever and ever, with the Master of Lies.

Trump shows no respect for the 1st Amendment’s guarantee of a free press, cynically castigating reporters because he knows it’s a crowd-pleaser. “Sleaze” and “loser” are among his favorite tags.

— But he slurs everyone: “Lyin’ Ted,” “Little Marco,” “Crooked Hillary.” Women are “bimbos” and “fat pigs.” Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly has “blood coming out of her wherever.” Carly Fiorina: “Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that?”

— Then there’s Trump’s religious test that is unprecedented in America. He called for “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims” entering the country. Not just suspected terrorists.

— And the rough stuff, repeatedly condoning violence against protesters. “I’d like to punch him in the face,” he said of one in Las Vegas.

OK, that’s all anyone should really have to know about Donald Trump. He’s temperamentally unfit to lead the free world. And that doesn’t even include his suggestion that more nations should arm themselves with nukes.

Ours is a delicate democracy with equal branches of government. To achieve anything meaningful, a leader must function in a give-and-take relationship, respecting all views.