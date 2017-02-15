Trump: The Zero Credibility Factor

All we hear on the outside, are rumors, but those on the inside say that intelligence officials are vastly conflicted to say the least. Most all, if not all upper level government employees, are duly sworn to uphold the Constitution and protect the United States from enemies, both foreign and domestic.

Up until now, most have just given lip service, and drooled out the phraseology to just get a job or appointment. Now is the test of that ideology.

The problem is: Who do you believe: soldiers now-a-day are trained not to take an illegal order, but what is illegal? Is it illegal to detain someone, when the order to detain them -- is likely unconstitutional. What about if you are told to take measures against your own peoples, who you 'know' are not 'guilty' of anything.

In the end, when the Soviet Union collapsed, there is video of soldiers abandoning their posts, and armament . . . they were not going to turn on their own people, and follow illegal orders, but not after bloodshed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_A691dkMXY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CnkCu7N-J0M

In desperation, Trump and even power hungry Republicans, might step over the edge, into no man's land of treachery and treasonous acts.

Have the right gotten so far off the views of Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Hamilton, Lincoln, that they have lost their immortal souls, really.

Trump and his cohorts in the GOP have Zero Credibility, God Forbid that it go: Negative