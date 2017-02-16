The Stock Market Disconnect: Trump Crisis Should Send the Markets Tumbling

Something isn't right. It does not look good for Trump, in fact, it does not look good for Pence. Somehow the Stock market is on autopilot, and events of the day, are not being correctly interpreted. The last time when it was contested about who really won the election was between Bush and Gore. It took months to resolve and the markets reflected it. This situation, is actually a stronger case for uncertainty.

Again, Trump did pull it off, on the electoral vote, but that was because the Republicans have been gerrymandering for years. The actual vote was not reflected in the election, and that is more than troubling.

The GOP does not represent the core values of America, just look at the demonstrations. It is extremely frightening, that the will of the people is being trampled by a regime, not a voter represented majority.

Yes, it is likely that Trump would use his authority, to quash any threat to his rule, but that isn't how a democracy works. Literally billions of tax dollars are being used to support a private agenda, not a representative republic.

The GOP has control, and by God, they are not going to listen to a bunch of "children." We are walking a thin line here, and everyone, including the markets are totally delusional about what is really happening.

That the markets are not reflecting the chaos in government, is just out of step with reality, and suggests that it is no longer "real."