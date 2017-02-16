Michael Moore Warns We Are In Midst of '21st Century Coup' | The Proud Liberal

Newsvine

Aix sponsa

Michael Moore Warns We Are In Midst of '21st Century Coup'

In one bold statement, liberal author, film-maker, and commentator Michael Moore summed up his feelings about the actions of Donald Trump and Steve Bannon. And it provocative. And he is dead serious.

“If you’re still trying to convince yourself that a 21st century coup is not underway, please, please snap out of it,” he tweeted this week. Attached to the tweet was an article outlining the unprecedented and dangerous move Trump has made in swapping out Generals on his national security counsel with Steve Bannon – a political operative with absolutely zero qualifications.

