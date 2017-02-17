Wounded Trump Looking to Trigger a War, Any War . . .

Dems would like to unseat Trump, the GOP think they still have the Upper-Hand, and Two Mad Men have the fate of the world in their hands.

Trump is never going to give up the prize, and you are part of it. In Trump's mind he owns 51% of America, Inc. -- in a hostile take-over. No don't even think that Pauly Alter-Boy Ryan, or Grasshopper-face McConnell could challenge Trump and Bannon to a duel, even Cotton Candyass, wouldn't dare take on The Don and Dr. Strangelove.

Trump is looking for a war, China would be too risky, they build everything now, and would kick ass. NK, let China do that number: Iran, Not.

So, who is a push-over, of course, Mexico.

What, I mean What are Mexicans going to do, throw Chili Peppers at us.

Mexico is a Numero Uno Threat, I mean they have some Bad Hombres. They work for cheap, and even cheaper as POWs. Trump and his Penta-goners could conjure up a cute little number for the Corn terroristas!

Look, the United States should have never let Mexico go in the first place, we would just be exercising a lien judgement for all the evil things that Mexico does to us.

So, yeah, a Mexican War Version 2.0, we can handle that one.