What the Heck is Dystopia?

February 1, 2017

E.A. Copen

To understand dystopia, you first have to know what utopia means. A utopia is an idealistic, perfect society. Dystopia has a lot in common with its utopian counterpart, but is also distinctly different. In a dystopia, a society might claim to be a utopia. It might even look like one on the surface. However, the reader or viewer is treated to a dark and seedy underworld inside that perfection, proving that perfection comes at a price.

Dystopias may often also be post-disaster stories. In fact, a great many are. For example, one great sci-fi dystopia that’s been airing on television is The 100. It takes place after Earth was supposedly made uninhabitable by nuclear war. The Matrix is also a great dystopian tale. Inside the Matrix, humans have normal lives, but all that’s just a simulation we experience while we’re waiting to be harvested and turned into energy for machines.