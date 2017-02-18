What Trump is teaching American children - U.S. News - Haaretz.com

Yet people heard Trump make those statements, and instead of keeping their distance from him they put him in the White House. What does that say? “One of the psychological traits of many of Trump’s supporters is authoritarianism – that is, an inclination to accept authority and to sanctify social conventions relating to power. These people are responsive to a leader who presents himself as strong and confident, and they like unequivocal, simple messages. That reduces uncertainty and glorifies the ‘inside’ group. People like that tend to attribute greater weight to positions taken by people of authority, which is why his remarks wield great influence.” What characterizes people with that tendency? “A tendency to perceive the world as a dangerous place and to consider people different from them as dangerous. The moment they feel threatened by those who are ready to violate the norms and the traditions and demand change – they will prefer the preservation of the group over the freedom of its members.” Who’s prone to that way of thinking? “The tendency to be responsive to authoritarianism passes from one generation to the next – in fact, scientists have identified a genetic element that characterizes it. Socialization also plays a part, of course.” read more: http://www.haaretz.com/us-news/.premium-1.767643