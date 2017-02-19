Analysis: Trump's 'America First' Vision Could Upend Postwar Consensus - NBC News

This current order, built largely by the United States over decades, includes institutions like the United Nations, NATO, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund. The goals, until now, have been to encourage open markets, discourage nuclear proliferation and war, manage global threats like climate change, and generally promote stability.

"There are a lot of people around the world who say they oppose this system because it institutionalizes the dominance of the United States," said Barnett Rubin, a senior fellow at the NYU Center for International Cooperation.

Now, Rubin says, an American president is "starting to shred all of the basic elements of the U.S. position in the world."

And Trump's actions have already drawn a skeptical eye from allies abroad.

French President Francois Hollande has warned Trump against withdrawing from the Paris Climate agreement or the Iran nuclear deal negotiated with Europe's cooperation, both of which Trump has criticized but not yet abandoned. Hollande says "turning inward would be a dead end" for the U.S.

British Prime Minister Theresa May urged Trump not to end sanctions against Russia over its interference in Ukraine, even as she praised Trump for offering his "100 percent" commitment to NATO, which he has criticized at length in the past.