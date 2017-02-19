Dan Rather Just Destroyed Republicans For Enabling Trump In This Viral Post

Legendary journalist Dan Rather took to Facebook today to express his frustration with the gallery of deplorable hypocrites and morally vacant frauds that currently control our government:

I have resisted commenting on President Trump’s outrageous attack on the press with his tweet calling the media “the enemy of the American people.” It is a sentiment that is a deep betrayal of our national history. The evidence to the contrary is so overwhelming that to choose any one example is to play into the alternate reality Mr. Trump is seeking to exploit for his cynical political purposes.

My message is not for he who will not listen. Instead I wish to address his enablers, specifically those in the Republican Party who by their silence on this travesty normalize a behaviour that is antithetical to our Constitutional principles. Future generations will not look kindly on profiles in cowardice.