GOP Maxed Out On Hypocrisy: Judges to Force CPAC to Hear Yiannopoulos: /s

The sickening hypocrisy of the Far Right GOP, has bitten them in the ass, big time, I mean Sharknado. Pretty boy GOP loverboy Yiannopoulos, who could not speak earlier this month:

http://insider.foxnews.com/2017/02/01/campus-chaos-protests-force-cancellation-milo-yiannopoulos-event-uc-berkeley

the Republicans spewed at the left for not allowing Yiannopoulos on campus:

Yiannopoulos, a Breitbart News editor, called into "Tucker Carlson Tonight," and told Carlson that college liberals have a "big free speech problem" and that they "hate any libertarian or conservative" viewpoint.

But this week, the GOP has a head spinning moment:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JUS23RCOfc

Yiannopoulos might be possessed by a Palin Demon:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzcNc2US9NE

The GOP is totally insane led by Breitbart, Beck, Limbaugh, Trumplesnakeskin

GOP speaks in Parseltongue:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SgXVRp_mSZg

Sweet Poetic Justice, the Breitbarter get caught in a incestuous relationship with their Idolboy, so, so Funny!

http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/breitbart-employees-threaten-to-quit-if-milo-yiannopoulos-is-not-fired-report/article/2615329