The Coming Constitutional Crisis: State Attorney Generals to Seek State's Right to Rescind Representative Authority

It looks like State's Rights will go logger-heads with rogue Senators and Representatives. What happens when a Senator or Representative, goes rogue. The Constitution does not recognize the authority of State's Attorney Generals to pull the plug on a rogue Senator or Representative, directly. States may quickly decide, that Federally elected Senators or Representatives have turned against the will of the people. States should reserve the right to rescind the authority of a duly elected, Senator or Representative, when the AG of the respective state, 'feels' that the duly elected Senator or Representative has gone rogue.

This best legal guidance available:

https://www.senate.gov/CRSpubs/ee067ba0-db71-4394-9a37-453316aeb453.pdf

From above:

Constitutional Amendment; Pro and Con

From U.S. Supreme Court rulings and explanations regarding terms and qualifications of Members of Congress, as well as from several state judicial rulings and attorneys general opinions, it would appear that for a recall provision to be enforceable against a Member of Congress a constitutional amendment authorizing such a recall procedure would need to be adopted by the requisite number of states. Although there have been some calls for a constitutional amendment authorizing national “referenda” or “initiatives,” there has not been significant movement for a national recall provision. Supporters of recall provisions see this mechanism as a device to assure regular and close oversight of elected public officials, and to make elected officials more continuously, rather than periodically, responsible and responsive to the will and desires of the electorate. With recall procedures available, it is argued, there is no need for the electorate to tolerate an incompetent, corrupt, and/or unresponsive official until that official’s term is over. Those who oppose recall note that recall petitions generally need only a relatively small minority of the electorate to force a recall election of an official. With the threat of a recall election ever present, it is argued that an official may be deterred from, and penalized for, taking strong and clear political positions that could offend even a small, but vociferous and active political group. It is contended that such small special interest or “single-issue” groups might effectively stymie an official by constantly occupying the official with the potential need to campaign and run in . . .

57 Walberg v. Lenawee County Board of Election Commissioners, File No. 07-2694-AW, Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion for Summary Disposition, at 2 (Mich. Cir. Ct., November 6, 2007).

58 Committee to Recall Robert Menendez from the Office of U.S. Senator v. Wells, Secretary of State, et al., 995 A.2d 1109 (N.J. Superior Court, Appellate Division, March 16, 2010).

59 Committee to Recall Robert Menendez from the Office of U.S. Senator v. Wells, Secretary of State, et al, 7 A3d 720, 723, 724 (N.J. Supreme Court, November 18, 2010). The court noted: “In sum, our review of the constitutional text, history, and str