President Pence While Donald Trump is campaigning, Mike Pence is doing the president's job.

Seeing Donald Trump back on the hustings this weekend, less than a month into his presidency, was oddly familiar. The Trump-branded plane had been replaced by Air Force One, and security was quite a bit tighter, but as he stood on the stage surrounded by cheering fans, it felt both like a homecoming and a rerun: routine and a little boring.

For someone who built his political reputation on being erratic, Trump has become fairly predictable. A few tweets during the morning shows, a few to round out the evening, weekends at Mar-A-Lago and a meltdown somewhere in between. But while Trump returns to the rhythms of the campaign trail, the balance of power in the administration is shifting from the Oval Office to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, where Vice President Mike Pence works.

Since NSA chief Michael Flynn, a key member of Trump's inner circle, was forced to resign for lying to the vice president, Pence has taken on a more visible, and seemingly powerful, role in the administration. Pence weighed in on Flynn's replacement, H. R. McMaster, named on Monday while Pence was in Europe reassuring European alli