Pence and Ryan: Trump's Nemesis or the Original Game Plan

While we are all mired in the Trump Circus Side Show, there are the inner workings. Those on the inside know that Pence is covering for a totally inept Trump, and Paul Ryan, wants more than just being a 'Water Boy.'

Little is being said about Pence or Ryan, and both are laying low, during the mortar attack on Trump. Maybe Trump loves the barrage, like Rambo in a fantasy war movie. Now knowing that the official mantra for the Right is: Deflect/Project, then it all makes sense

All Trump has to do, is be the fall guy, while the real Drs. Strangelove can inflict maximum damage. Pence truly is a Fundamentalist, and like all Fundamentalists, he truly believes that the United States must be Christian force to battle Islam in a Armageddon type show-down.

Trump is no religious man, but Pence is the real deal, and Ryan is a Right-Wing Catholic who would like to give Pope Francis the boot.

While the left, including me, is concerned about the Fascist basis for the Right's move to total Corporatism, the religious base want to aline with Israel, and take out the Islamic heretics, in a type of Crusade Version 2.0.

Mormon's have the same basis view as Pence, and that is why the Mormon Church threw everything they had into Romney. Romney was to become the Spiritual Leader for the whole world, and take on the descendants of Ishmael:

https://www.lds.org/ensign/1974/04/discovery/who-is-an-arab?lang=eng

Of course, there are far more Evangelicals than Mormons, but both have Fundamentalism integrated into their respective dogmas.

One has to understand the fervor coming from the 'Born Again' Cult.

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/david-heilbroner/evangelicals-israel-and-t_b_391351.html

It’s been just nine years since dooms-dayers expected the new millennium to bring the end of the world, yet the cry of “Armageddon” still rings out.Last month alone, NASA had to allay fears of a 2012 end-of-the-world scenario.

And why not? We all know humans are doomed. Either our sun will explode in a few billion years or God’s wrath will consume the planet tomorrow. But few Americans have embraced the coming of the End Times as intensely as the Evangelicals profiled in Waiting for Armageddon, a documentary I co-directed with Kate Davis and Franco Sacchi, to be released theatrically in New York City, Providence and Boston in January. In the film, we join Christian Evangelicals on an explosive tour of the future as they see it, from anguish to the sublime perfection of a new world.

There are some 50 million Evangelicals in the US who believe in theliteral truth of Bible prophecy. You can argue theological accuracy all youwant. This massive block of citizens possesses unshakable belief that theend of the world will be heralded by a series of prophetic events some ofwhich have occurred (e.g. 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina) some of which areongoing (the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan).

I am not talking about Bible-thumping, street-corner ravers, though oneor two do appear in our film. The people we profiled — from Evangelical leaders to rank-and-file believers — are for the most part formidable,intelligent, well-educated. And all are fixated upon Israel (the land of Christ’s return).