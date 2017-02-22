Donald Trump Believes His Supporters Are Morons. He's Right.

This is dated back to campaign days, but still lets people know that Trump has utter contempt for his followers.

Hello, Donald Trump supporters. Donald Trump believes that you are very fucking dumb. And you are proving him correct.

I would like to speak now directly to to the Donald Trump supporters. To you, the 30% of Republicans who back Trump, placing him ahead of any other presidential candidate and causing an ongoing spasm of Trumpmanship that threatens to swamp every other political story this year. The mainstream media says that you are disaffected, fed up with the status quo, and sick of political correctness. The Republican establishment believes that you are a force to be reckoned with. And Donald Trump himself thinks of you as exactly what you are: America’s biggest suckers.