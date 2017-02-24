Wall with Canada? White House spokesman, media share laugh over question | Canad

WASHINGTON — White House spokesman Sean Spicer laughed off the idea of building a wall along the northern U.S. border Thursday after a journalist from Montana floated the notion during his daily media briefing.

Spicer and the assembled reporters had to guffaw when the NBC News reporter, taking part via video link, asked whether there were plans to apply to Canada the same treatment U.S. President Donald Trump has directed at Mexico.

One million travellers a year cross the border into Montana, she said, adding, “What are the administration’s plans to increase security on the Canadian border and does the administration have any plans to build a wall there?”

Cue the chuckles in the White House briefing room.

The timing of the question carried some irony. News stories in recent days have been about people fleeing the other way — migrants leaving the United States on foot and taking unofficial routes to cross into Canada.