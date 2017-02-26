Republicans Would Be Screaming: Dictator!

Somehow, Republicans have carte blanche to do seemingly, anything. To bad, it isn't Hillary or Barack, the GOP would be infuriated at the way the new liberal President is acting--but of course, it is a conservative doing these things, so all is well. Trump, isn't even going to his own White House Gala, snubbing the press -- just imagine, if Obama or Hillary did that, you could never get the Neo-Cons to shut up.

Double standard, double talk, double trouble from the Right-Wing Cultists. Donald Trump, the 2016 candidate, was denounced by most establishment conservatives, including, Ryan, Graham, Romney, and others.

The GOP are so desperate for power, they would sell the souls of their children (yes, they would) just to continue the facade of legitimacy. Oh, the Party of Lincoln, is now the Party of Bannon, and they have no shame. Even the semblance that Hillary had had help, from a foreign government, or that a intelligence agency had aided her in anyway at all, and the GOP would been screaming even louder, conspiracy! impeach! But, again, it is the Religious Based Republicans, who have the pious authority to embellish things, because God wanted Donald Trump to win.

This is pure madness, no it is not okay. Republicans are asking Democrats to back Donald Trump, and by doing so, they are asking Dems to enable a corrupt regime. There is nothing American about what Bannon and Trump are doing; in fact, there are still real patriots within the government who think Trump is the bigger threat to the democratic process, than anyone else in history.

Scientists and academics are now uniting (not just to be a pain in the GOP butt), but to save the planet from a cult that has lost its collective mind. This is no longer Democrat versus Republicans, it is about treachery and maybe even treason.

Not all Republicans, but most seem suffering from a type of mass hypnosis, really. We know that some persons are highly suggestible, and it may well be, that those who have been attracted to fancy, rather than realism, may be vulnerable to a type of pied piper.

It is no longer rational to think that religious predestination is controlling the course of events. That we are but a big phonograph, and that mere religious fate is being played out. And in the end, we have to kill each other until we are prevented from final destruction. . . and we must all wait for the end of time, itself.

We now have people running the government who want an end of times scenario, and they will do anything to speed that up. Religious fundamentalists, want a final war with Islam, and the favored will be raptured up. This is total, asinine, mind-boggling, insanity.

If Republicans cannot separate themselves from this cultish delusion, they have to be removed from office, as completely delusional; incompetent to lead.

We have people with absurd notions running things, and they cannot lead a nation with a nuclear arsenal, which would destroy the entire earth. We will destroy everything, just as MIcho Kaku, and Stephen Hawking, have predicted, unless we place scientists and academics in high offices. We need standards of education and mental stability, for those in leadership positions.

We now have a whole Party of Jim Jones, who are brewing up Nuclear Kool Aid-- don't swallow it, it won't get you to heaven but it might get you straight to Hell.

http://www.msnbc.com/the-last-word/watch/the-most-dangerous-man-in-trump-s-world-881331779817