Aix sponsa

Scientists taught bees to play bee soccer, and the bees learned well enough to teach other bees — Quartz

View Original Article: qz.com
Seeded on Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:05 AM
Not all athletes are born human.

In a study published in Science today (Feb. 24), researchers at Queen Mary University of London showed that bumble bees might have what it takes to get in the game—the game here being a peculiar version of soccer, where the insects win sugary rewards by pulling a ball backwards into a “goal.” Not only did the scientists manage to teach the bees how to play, but they actually got bees to learn the game and teach it other bees.

Bees are generally thought of as some of the most intelligent insects, thanks to their complex colonies and behavioral patterns. But watch the video to learn why researchers are particularly impressed by their performance in this arena.

