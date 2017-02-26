Oh Where Did Your Balls Go, Paul Ryan? | The Huffington Post

Oh where did your balls go, Paul Ryan?

Tell me, where did your testicles go?

Are they near, are they far,

Do you know where they are,

Where oh where did your testicles go?

Tell me where is your manhood,

Paul Ryan?

Did you wake up with morals today?

You hate racism, but...

And the Jackass is—what,

Textbook racist, but kind of okay?

Do you long to speak plainly, Paul Ryan—

Call the Jackass a Jackass for once?

Proclaim, look! a creep who Dodged the draft—taxes, too—

And who grabs any slow-to-dodge cunts?

More . . .