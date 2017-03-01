Donald Trump Is No Friend to Veterans | New Republic

Trump’s executive order therefore harms veterans three ways: It limits their job prospects, kneecaps their health care, and damages their chances to comfortably retire. But these are concerns Trump, who was born to a wealthy family, has never had to consider. That people would be hurt in the wake of a reckless and cynical executive order also fits a troubling pattern, as we saw with the order barring U.S. entry to refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

He could nevertheless be an ally to veterans if he wanted to be, but his actions don’t provide much reason to hope. “I think Donald Trump has never seen veterans as anything more than the backdrop for a publicity stunt or a photo op,” Kauffmann said.

It’s still much too early to tell if the hiring freeze will chip away at Trump’s hold on veterans. But Fischer thinks it’s possible. “That support, along with our ability to have access to good careers and earned benefits, will erode as a result of this hiring freeze,” he said. Kauffmann agreed: “If he keeps this up for four years he won’t be able to maintain the support of veterans.”