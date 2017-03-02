Neil deGrasse Tyson: I'll grab Trump by the crotch when I meet him | TheHill

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson says he wants to use an unusual greeting when he meets President-elect Donald Trump.

“When I meet President Trump, I may first grab his crotch — to get his attention — then discuss Science with him,” Tyson tweeted Friday afternoon.

Tyson was referring to a leaked tape from 2005 in which Trump described grabbing women “by the p---y” without their consent, among other lewd remarks about women.

After the tape’s release in early October, several women alleged Trump had groped them. Trump has denied the claims.

When Tyson appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” a day after Trump was elected, he said he wants to “make America smart again.”

“Let me just say, I think we have a four-year mission now,” Tyson said. “I think what we need to do, let us together, make America smart again.”

