This money-making market bubble is about to burst - MarketWatch

The U.S. stock market at this level reflects a combination of great demand, great complacency, and great greed. Stocks are clearly in a bubble, and like all bubbles, this one is about to burst.

What do previous financial bubbles have in common with this one? There are many similarities, but one in particular is the real estate bubble of the mid-2000s that led to the 2008 global financial crisis. Then, extensive real estate buying overwhelmed supply. People were borrowing even more than 100% of the cost of the real estate, using creative means of financing never seen before in U. S. credit markets.

But debt is debt, which means it is a liability that someone is responsible to repay. That obligation was totally absent in the minds of borrowers and lenders alike — until demand dried up and reality hit.

How is this similar to the market now? The Federal Reserve has created an environment of low- to almost non-existent returns on bank saving accounts, and in the process it ruptured the savings mentality that had been a foundation of American society. People once could live within their means and make a habit of saving some of their income for retirement. They expected banks to pay a rate of interest to savers that was fair and consistent.