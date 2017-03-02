Jeff Sessions, Anti-Weed Crusader, Was a Shill For Big Tobacco

Why Jeff Sessions is really AG, is so he can kill mom and pa Marijuana, so big Tobacco can take over.

. . .

Oh gosh golly! Marijuana being sold at every corner grocery store! But what about all those corner stores that have a much deadlier product called cigarettes?

Funny you should ask. Because the tobacco industry helped get Jeff Sessions elected to the Senate in 1996. In fact, Session got a bit too much money from R. J. Reyonlds, the makers of Camel cigarettes, during his 1996 campaign. In October of 1997 his staff had to send money back to the company because they had donated more than was legally allowed.